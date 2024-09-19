Bulgaria Investigates Company Linked to Hezbollah Pager Explosion
Bulgaria's state security agency, DANS, is probing a company registered in Bulgaria suspected of facilitating the sale of pagers that exploded in Lebanon, killing 11 people and wounding 4,000. Local media reports allege that Sofia-based Norta Global Ltd is involved. The pagers were reportedly made by Budapest-based BAC Consulting.
Bulgaria's state security agency, DANS, announced an investigation into a Bulgarian-registered company linked to the sale of pagers to Lebanon's militant group Hezbollah, following a devastating explosion earlier this week.
DANS is collaborating with the interior ministry to examine the involvement of a company alleged by Bulgarian media to be Sofia-based Norta Global Ltd. The explosion killed 11 people and wounded 4,000 across Lebanon.
Initial reports suggest the pagers were designed by Taiwan's Gold Apollo but produced by Hungary's BAC Consulting. Despite these connections, DANS has not identified any shipments in Bulgaria. Norta officials have not commented, and Reuters has yet to verify the claims.
(With inputs from agencies.)
