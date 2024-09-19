Left Menu

Infosys Expands Strategic Collaboration with Posti in Scandinavia and Baltics

Infosys announced it is extending its strategic collaboration with Posti to enhance the customer experience and operational efficiency in Finland, Sweden, and the Baltics. Utilizing its AI-first offering, Topaz, and Infosys Cobalt's LEAP platform, the partnership aims to modernize systems and improve service quality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2024 16:06 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 16:06 IST
Infosys Expands Strategic Collaboration with Posti in Scandinavia and Baltics
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Indian IT services company Infosys on Thursday announced it is extending its strategic collaboration with Posti to enhance the delivery and logistics services provider's operations in Finland, Sweden, and the Baltics.

Utilizing an AI-driven approach with Topaz, Infosys aims to empower Posti with improved operational efficiencies and service quality. Furthermore, Infosys Cobalt will deploy its cloud-enabled LEAP platform to offer NextGen Application Management Services, boosting business productivity and cloud adoption.

Over the past five years, Infosys has significantly enhanced Posti's IT system resilience, minimized outages, and improved cybersecurity measures. The collaboration has also helped modernize customer-facing applications and replace outdated systems and processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

 India
2
Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Decade

Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Deca...

 India
3
Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

 India
4
Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Driving Change: How E-Mobility Can Unlock Gender Equality in Uganda’s Transport Sector

Philippine Banks Brace for Climate Transition Risks: Navigating the Low-Carbon Future

Breaking the Cycle of Poverty: Boosting Agricultural Productivity in Timor-Leste

Empowering Women through Social Protection: Key Lessons from Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024