Infosys Expands Strategic Collaboration with Posti in Scandinavia and Baltics
Infosys announced it is extending its strategic collaboration with Posti to enhance the customer experience and operational efficiency in Finland, Sweden, and the Baltics. Utilizing its AI-first offering, Topaz, and Infosys Cobalt's LEAP platform, the partnership aims to modernize systems and improve service quality.
Indian IT services company Infosys on Thursday announced it is extending its strategic collaboration with Posti to enhance the delivery and logistics services provider's operations in Finland, Sweden, and the Baltics.
Utilizing an AI-driven approach with Topaz, Infosys aims to empower Posti with improved operational efficiencies and service quality. Furthermore, Infosys Cobalt will deploy its cloud-enabled LEAP platform to offer NextGen Application Management Services, boosting business productivity and cloud adoption.
Over the past five years, Infosys has significantly enhanced Posti's IT system resilience, minimized outages, and improved cybersecurity measures. The collaboration has also helped modernize customer-facing applications and replace outdated systems and processes.
