Airtel Business and Cisco Unveil Cloud-Based Network Solution for Enterprises

Airtel Business and Cisco have unveiled 'Airtel Software-Defined (SD) Branch,' a new cloud-based, managed network solution for enterprises, set to transform how businesses manage and secure their networks.

The unified platform will allow organisations to efficiently manage network operations across multiple branch locations from a centralised point, significantly enhancing application performance and flexibility. The solution, powered by Cisco Meraki's cutting-edge technology, aims to simplify network management and enhance control.

'Our collaboration with Airtel aims to provide enterprises with a robust, secure platform that ensures a seamless experience across various locations, paving the way for success in an increasingly connected world,' said Daisy Chittilapilly, President of Cisco India and SAARC.

(With inputs from agencies.)