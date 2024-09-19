Airtel Business and Cisco Unveil Cloud-Based Network Solution for Enterprises
Airtel Business and Cisco have launched 'Airtel Software-Defined (SD) Branch,' a cloud-based managed network solution targeting enterprises. The platform, powered by the Cisco Meraki cloud-first platform, provides centralised and unified network management, enhancing flexibility and control across LAN, WAN, and multiple branch locations.
- Country:
- India
Airtel Business and Cisco have unveiled 'Airtel Software-Defined (SD) Branch,' a new cloud-based, managed network solution for enterprises, set to transform how businesses manage and secure their networks.
The unified platform will allow organisations to efficiently manage network operations across multiple branch locations from a centralised point, significantly enhancing application performance and flexibility. The solution, powered by Cisco Meraki's cutting-edge technology, aims to simplify network management and enhance control.
'Our collaboration with Airtel aims to provide enterprises with a robust, secure platform that ensures a seamless experience across various locations, paving the way for success in an increasingly connected world,' said Daisy Chittilapilly, President of Cisco India and SAARC.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Brigade Enterprises Raises Rs 1,500 Crore Through QIP to Fuel Expansion
Brigade Enterprises Raises Rs 1,500 Crore via Equity Sales
India's Social Enterprises Poised for $8 Billion Market Growth by Next Year
Boost for Women-Led Enterprises: 90% Credit Guarantee Under New CGTMSE Guidelines
Groundbreaking Partnership Boosts Credit Access for Indian Small Enterprises