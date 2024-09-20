Huawei's Tri-Folding Mate XT Launch Sparks Fan Disappointment and Supply Chain Constraints
Huawei enthusiasts were left disappointed as the anticipated $2,800 tri-foldable Mate XT was unavailable for walk-in customers upon its launch in China. Supply chain issues restricted availability to pre-order holders only. Concurrently, Apple's new smartphone release faced challenges due to the lack of an AI partner in China.
Huawei enthusiasts faced disappointment on Friday as the company's much-anticipated $2,800 tri-foldable Mate XT was unavailable for walk-in customers in China. At Huawei's flagship store in Shenzhen, many self-described 'super fans' expressed their frustration upon learning that only those with confirmed pre-orders could purchase the new Mate XT.
'I've been here since 10 p.m. last night because this tri-folding phone is a first and I'm excited to support our country,' said Ye, a university student. 'But this is very disappointing. They should have made it clear we can't buy.'
Similar sentiments echoed at Huawei's Wangfujing store in Beijing, where the tri-folding phone was also restricted to pre-order holders. The limits came amid supply chain constraints, which analysts had warned about, potentially leaving many would-be buyers empty-handed.
Huawei did not disclose how many Mate XTs had been produced or how many customers would receive the phone on launch day. The Mate XT was released alongside Apple's new smartphone, which despite its own set of challenges—such as lacking a Chinese AI partner—retains a significant market presence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
