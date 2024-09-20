Hollyland Technology Launches Solidcom SE Global Version for Enhanced Team Communication
Hollyland Technology has announced the release of the Solidcom SE Global Version, a full-duplex communication system tailored for video production and filmmaking. It supports up to five headsets and offers advanced noise cancellation technology, ensuring clear communication in challenging conditions. The product is lightweight and offers continuous power through detachable batteries.
Hollyland Technology is set to revolutionize the video production industry with the release of its Solidcom SE Global Version communication system. Specifically designed for small to medium-sized teams, the system offers a range of up to 1,100 feet (350 meters) and advanced Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) technology.
Engineered for affordability without sacrificing quality, this full-duplex system supports up to five headsets and is resistant to water and wind noise, making it ideal for both indoor and outdoor events. The system features frequency hopping technology to avoid radio interference, ensuring reliable communication even in crowded environments.
Weighing no more than an apple, the Solidcom SE Global Version headsets offer comfort for extended wear. They come with detachable batteries for continuous power and support USB-C charging. The systems will be available on September 19th, 2024, starting at $229.
