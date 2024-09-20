Hollyland Technology Launches Solidcom SE Global Version for Enhanced Team Communication

Hollyland Technology is set to revolutionize the video production industry with the release of its Solidcom SE Global Version communication system. Specifically designed for small to medium-sized teams, the system offers a range of up to 1,100 feet (350 meters) and advanced Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) technology.

Engineered for affordability without sacrificing quality, this full-duplex system supports up to five headsets and is resistant to water and wind noise, making it ideal for both indoor and outdoor events. The system features frequency hopping technology to avoid radio interference, ensuring reliable communication even in crowded environments.

Weighing no more than an apple, the Solidcom SE Global Version headsets offer comfort for extended wear. They come with detachable batteries for continuous power and support USB-C charging. The systems will be available on September 19th, 2024, starting at $229.

