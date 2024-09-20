Left Menu

Hollyland Technology Launches Solidcom SE Global Version for Enhanced Team Communication

Hollyland Technology has announced the release of the Solidcom SE Global Version, a full-duplex communication system tailored for video production and filmmaking. It supports up to five headsets and offers advanced noise cancellation technology, ensuring clear communication in challenging conditions. The product is lightweight and offers continuous power through detachable batteries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shenzhen | Updated: 20-09-2024 10:48 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 10:48 IST
Hollyland Technology Launches Solidcom SE Global Version for Enhanced Team Communication
  • Country:
  • China

Hollyland Technology is set to revolutionize the video production industry with the release of its Solidcom SE Global Version communication system. Specifically designed for small to medium-sized teams, the system offers a range of up to 1,100 feet (350 meters) and advanced Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) technology.

Engineered for affordability without sacrificing quality, this full-duplex system supports up to five headsets and is resistant to water and wind noise, making it ideal for both indoor and outdoor events. The system features frequency hopping technology to avoid radio interference, ensuring reliable communication even in crowded environments.

Weighing no more than an apple, the Solidcom SE Global Version headsets offer comfort for extended wear. They come with detachable batteries for continuous power and support USB-C charging. The systems will be available on September 19th, 2024, starting at $229.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Labor Protection: The Rise of Flexible Employment in China

Beyond Cigarettes: The Growing Value of Tobacco Waste in Agriculture and Energy

Empowering Older Populations: The Role of Age-Disaggregated Data in Achieving SDGs

Global Effort to Prevent GBS in Newborns: WHO's New Screening and Prophylaxis Guidelines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024