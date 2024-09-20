Left Menu

Eleven Countries Elected to IAEA Board of Governors for 2024–2025 Term

The IAEA Board of Governors plays a crucial role as one of the two main policy-making bodies of the agency, alongside the General Conference.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2024 14:42 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 14:42 IST
The IAEA’s Board of Governors is instrumental in overseeing the agency’s work in promoting safe, secure, and peaceful nuclear technologies globally. Image Credit: Image credit; Wikipedia

In a plenary session during the 68th International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) General Conference, held on Thursday, 19 September, eleven countries were elected to serve on the 35-member IAEA Board of Governors for the 2024–2025 term. The newly elected members include Argentina, Colombia, Egypt, Italy, Luxembourg, Georgia, Ghana, Morocco, Pakistan, Thailand, and the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela.

The IAEA Board of Governors plays a crucial role as one of the two main policy-making bodies of the agency, alongside the General Conference. The Board will meet on 23 September 2024 to elect its officers and discuss important decisions for the upcoming term.

For the 2024–2025 period, the full composition of the Board will include Algeria, Argentina, Armenia, Australia, Bangladesh, Belgium, Brazil, Burkina Faso, Canada, China, Colombia, Ecuador, Egypt, France, Georgia, Germany, Ghana, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Luxembourg, Morocco, the Kingdom of the Netherlands, Pakistan, Paraguay, the Russian Federation, South Africa, Spain, Thailand, Ukraine, the United Kingdom, the United States, and Venezuela.

