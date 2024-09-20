Left Menu

NATO's Urgent Anti-Drone Drills Highlight Ukraine's First Participation Amidst Rising Threats

NATO concluded a significant anti-drone exercise involving over 20 nations and 50 companies, with Ukraine participating for the first time. The 11-day drill, ending with drone jamming and hacking demonstrations, emphasized the rapid evolution and prominence of drones in warfare, particularly in Ukraine. Experts warn NATO must quickly enhance its drone warfare capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2024 18:50 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 18:50 IST
NATO's Urgent Anti-Drone Drills Highlight Ukraine's First Participation Amidst Rising Threats

NATO has wrapped up a significant anti-drone exercise this week, marking Ukraine's first involvement as the Western alliance hastens to grasp the rapid development and extensive usage of unmanned systems in their ongoing war.

The drills, conducted over 11 days at a Dutch military base, included participation from over 20 countries and around 50 companies. These exercises tested advanced detection and drone counter systems and evaluated their interaction. The event concluded with demonstrations of drone jamming and hacking, coinciding with a display of drones' critical roles in Ukraine's ongoing conflict.

On Wednesday, a significant explosion in a Russian arsenal was caused by a large Ukrainian drone attack. Russian President Vladimir Putin subsequently announced a tenfold increase in drone production, targeting 1.4 million units this year. The increasing presence of drones in warfare—used both for targeting and reconnaissance—has driven NATO to bolster its defense against potential threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gaps: Social Protection in Indonesia’s Remote Areas Faces Key Challenges

Protecting Kenya's Fisheries: How Social Protection Can Save Livelihoods and the Environment

Navigating the Complex Path to Successful Subsidy Reform: Behavioral Insights Lead the Way

Resilient Roads: Cambodia’s Strategy to Safeguard Development Against Floods

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024