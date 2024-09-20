NATO's Urgent Anti-Drone Drills Highlight Ukraine's First Participation Amidst Rising Threats

NATO has wrapped up a significant anti-drone exercise this week, marking Ukraine's first involvement as the Western alliance hastens to grasp the rapid development and extensive usage of unmanned systems in their ongoing war.

The drills, conducted over 11 days at a Dutch military base, included participation from over 20 countries and around 50 companies. These exercises tested advanced detection and drone counter systems and evaluated their interaction. The event concluded with demonstrations of drone jamming and hacking, coinciding with a display of drones' critical roles in Ukraine's ongoing conflict.

On Wednesday, a significant explosion in a Russian arsenal was caused by a large Ukrainian drone attack. Russian President Vladimir Putin subsequently announced a tenfold increase in drone production, targeting 1.4 million units this year. The increasing presence of drones in warfare—used both for targeting and reconnaissance—has driven NATO to bolster its defense against potential threats.

