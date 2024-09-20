Left Menu

Germany to Equip Government Jets with Advanced Missile Defense Systems

Germany plans to install advanced missile defense systems on three new government jets used by senior leaders. The defense ministry will submit the contract for parliamentary approval by year-end. Developed by Elbit with Diehl, the infrared system can disable missiles' seeker heads. Installation will be staggered to ensure continuous service.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 20-09-2024 18:55 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 18:55 IST
Germany to Equip Government Jets with Advanced Missile Defense Systems
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany is set to enhance the security of its senior leaders' transport by installing advanced missile defense systems on three new government jets, as reported by Spiegel on Friday.

The German defense ministry plans to submit the necessary contract to the parliamentary budget committee for approval by the end of the year. The contract outlines equipping the A350 jets, mainly used by top officials including President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, with an advanced infrared system capable of disabling approaching missile seeker heads with laser pulses. This system is developed by the Israeli company Elbit in partnership with German aircraft parts supplier Diehl.

The installation process is designed to ensure that not all three jets are out of service simultaneously, thus maintaining operational capabilities. The defense ministry has not commented on the current protection measures for other government jets. The high-tech defense system is already in use on many military transport aircraft.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gaps: Social Protection in Indonesia’s Remote Areas Faces Key Challenges

Protecting Kenya's Fisheries: How Social Protection Can Save Livelihoods and the Environment

Navigating the Complex Path to Successful Subsidy Reform: Behavioral Insights Lead the Way

Resilient Roads: Cambodia’s Strategy to Safeguard Development Against Floods

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024