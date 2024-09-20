Germany to Equip Government Jets with Advanced Missile Defense Systems

Germany is set to enhance the security of its senior leaders' transport by installing advanced missile defense systems on three new government jets, as reported by Spiegel on Friday.

The German defense ministry plans to submit the necessary contract to the parliamentary budget committee for approval by the end of the year. The contract outlines equipping the A350 jets, mainly used by top officials including President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, with an advanced infrared system capable of disabling approaching missile seeker heads with laser pulses. This system is developed by the Israeli company Elbit in partnership with German aircraft parts supplier Diehl.

The installation process is designed to ensure that not all three jets are out of service simultaneously, thus maintaining operational capabilities. The defense ministry has not commented on the current protection measures for other government jets. The high-tech defense system is already in use on many military transport aircraft.

