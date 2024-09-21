Left Menu

Boeing CEO Announces Immediate Departure of Defense & Space Unit Head

Boeing CEO Ortberg has announced the immediate departure of Ted Colbert, the head of the company's struggling Defense & Space unit. Jon Ostrower, editor of The Air Current, reported this update. Further company information can be found on Reuters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-09-2024 02:16 IST | Created: 21-09-2024 02:16 IST
Boeing CEO Ortberg made a significant announcement on September 20, revealing that Ted Colbert, the head of Boeing's Defense & Space unit, will be departing the company with immediate effect.

This news was first reported by Jon Ostrower, editor of The Air Current.

Reuters provided further company coverage, shedding light on the challenges faced by the Defense & Space unit under Colbert's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

