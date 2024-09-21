Boeing CEO Announces Immediate Departure of Defense & Space Unit Head
Boeing CEO Ortberg has announced the immediate departure of Ted Colbert, the head of the company's struggling Defense & Space unit. Jon Ostrower, editor of The Air Current, reported this update. Further company information can be found on Reuters.
Boeing CEO Ortberg made a significant announcement on September 20, revealing that Ted Colbert, the head of Boeing's Defense & Space unit, will be departing the company with immediate effect.
This news was first reported by Jon Ostrower, editor of The Air Current.
Reuters provided further company coverage, shedding light on the challenges faced by the Defense & Space unit under Colbert's leadership.
