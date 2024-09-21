Left Menu

Ukraine Bans Telegram on Official Devices Citing National Security Concerns

Ukraine has prohibited the use of the Telegram messaging app on official devices used by government officials, military personnel, and critical workers, citing concerns over espionage by Russia. The National Security and Defence Council based the decision on evidence presented by Ukraine's GUR military intelligence. The restrictions do not apply to personal devices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-09-2024 04:59 IST | Created: 21-09-2024 04:59 IST
Ukraine Bans Telegram on Official Devices Citing National Security Concerns

On Friday, Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council announced a ban on the use of the Telegram messaging app on official devices used by government officials, military personnel, and critical workers. The decision comes amid concerns over potential espionage by Russia.

Evidence presented by Kyrylo Budanov, head of Ukraine's GUR military intelligence, indicated that Russian special services have the ability to spy on Telegram messages and users, including accessing deleted messages and personal data.

However, Andriy Kovalenko, head of the security council's countering disinformation center, clarified that the ban only affects official devices, not personal phones. Despite Telegram's assurances of data security, Ukrainian officials view the app's use during the ongoing war as a significant national security threat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Huawei's Mate XT: The Tri-Foldable Wonder Faces Supply Chain Hurdles

Huawei's Mate XT: The Tri-Foldable Wonder Faces Supply Chain Hurdles

 Global
2
Trump Denounces Fed's Rate Cut as Political Maneuver

Trump Denounces Fed's Rate Cut as Political Maneuver

 United States
3
Indian-American Congressman Boosts South Asian Turnout for Kamala Harris in Michigan

Indian-American Congressman Boosts South Asian Turnout for Kamala Harris in ...

 United States
4
Taiwanese Pager Company's President Questioned in Lebanon Explosives Case

Taiwanese Pager Company's President Questioned in Lebanon Explosives Case

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safeguarding Breastfeeding: WHO's Model Policy Against Formula Industry Influence

Capital Incentives: Boosting IT Investments but Slowing Cloud and AI Adoption

The Hidden Costs of Simplified Tax Systems: Challenges for Small Enterprises in Sub-Saharan Africa

Tobacco's Green Future: From Controversial Crop to Carbon-Reducing Biofuel

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024