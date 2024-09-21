Ukraine Bans Telegram on Official Devices Citing National Security Concerns

On Friday, Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council announced a ban on the use of the Telegram messaging app on official devices used by government officials, military personnel, and critical workers. The decision comes amid concerns over potential espionage by Russia.

Evidence presented by Kyrylo Budanov, head of Ukraine's GUR military intelligence, indicated that Russian special services have the ability to spy on Telegram messages and users, including accessing deleted messages and personal data.

However, Andriy Kovalenko, head of the security council's countering disinformation center, clarified that the ban only affects official devices, not personal phones. Despite Telegram's assurances of data security, Ukrainian officials view the app's use during the ongoing war as a significant national security threat.

