Highlights from the World of Science: Space Missions and Ancient Discoveries

A Russian Soyuz capsule successfully landed on the Kazakh steppe, bringing back two Russian cosmonauts and a U.S. astronaut from the International Space Station. The safe return marks another success for international space collaboration.

China's Deep Blue Aerospace faced a setback when its reusable kerosene-fueled rocket, Nebula-1, failed a high-altitude vertical recovery test flight. The rocket managed to complete 10 of its 11 tasks before crashing during its descent.

SpaceX's ambitious endeavor to Mars continues as CEO Elon Musk announced plans to send five uncrewed Starship missions to the Red Planet within two years. The missions are scheduled to align with the next Earth-Mars transfer window.

In paleontological news, researchers uncovered the fossilized remains of three Ice Age mastodons in the Peruvian Andes. The discovery, dating back between 11,000 and 12,000 years, opens new questions about the species' presence in the region.

