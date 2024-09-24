Left Menu

Highlights from the World of Science: Space Missions and Ancient Discoveries

Recent science news includes a Russian Soyuz bringing astronauts back from the ISS, a failed test flight by a Chinese startup's rocket, SpaceX's Mars mission plans, and fossilized mastodons uncovered in Peru. These developments showcase advancements and discoveries in space exploration and paleontology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2024 10:30 IST | Created: 24-09-2024 10:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A Russian Soyuz capsule successfully landed on the Kazakh steppe, bringing back two Russian cosmonauts and a U.S. astronaut from the International Space Station. The safe return marks another success for international space collaboration.

China's Deep Blue Aerospace faced a setback when its reusable kerosene-fueled rocket, Nebula-1, failed a high-altitude vertical recovery test flight. The rocket managed to complete 10 of its 11 tasks before crashing during its descent.

SpaceX's ambitious endeavor to Mars continues as CEO Elon Musk announced plans to send five uncrewed Starship missions to the Red Planet within two years. The missions are scheduled to align with the next Earth-Mars transfer window.

In paleontological news, researchers uncovered the fossilized remains of three Ice Age mastodons in the Peruvian Andes. The discovery, dating back between 11,000 and 12,000 years, opens new questions about the species' presence in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

