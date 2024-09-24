Global Leaders Unite to Secure World's Digital Future at BEYOND125 Conference

On 30 September 2024, a Nobel Peace Prize laureate, along with leaders of NGOs, donors, impact investors, and cybersecurity experts, convened at the historic Peace Palace for the BEYOND125 conference.

The event launched an action plan to support a global fund dedicated to making cybersecurity a common good, ensuring nonprofits' access to necessary services.

This initiative aims to enhance digital resilience and secure the broader digital ecosystem, with significant involvement from the CyberPeace Institute, Global Cyber Alliance, and the City of The Hague.

(With inputs from agencies.)