Left Menu

Global Leaders Unite to Secure World's Digital Future at BEYOND125 Conference

On 30 September 2024, Nobel Peace Prize laureate and global leaders gathered at Peace Palace for BEYOND125, launching an action plan to enhance digital security for nonprofits. The plan aims to establish a global fund for cybersecurity, providing essential tools and services to nonprofits, thus securing the digital ecosystem.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thehague | Updated: 24-09-2024 12:41 IST | Created: 24-09-2024 12:41 IST
Global Leaders Unite to Secure World's Digital Future at BEYOND125 Conference
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On 30 September 2024, a Nobel Peace Prize laureate, along with leaders of NGOs, donors, impact investors, and cybersecurity experts, convened at the historic Peace Palace for the BEYOND125 conference.

The event launched an action plan to support a global fund dedicated to making cybersecurity a common good, ensuring nonprofits' access to necessary services.

This initiative aims to enhance digital resilience and secure the broader digital ecosystem, with significant involvement from the CyberPeace Institute, Global Cyber Alliance, and the City of The Hague.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narendra Modi Highlights India's Growth at Tech Roundtable in New York

Narendra Modi Highlights India's Growth at Tech Roundtable in New York

 Global
2
Cyber Warfare Escalates: Taiwanese Group Targets Mainland China

Cyber Warfare Escalates: Taiwanese Group Targets Mainland China

 Global
3
Bitcoin Surges Amid Federal Reserve Rate Cuts

Bitcoin Surges Amid Federal Reserve Rate Cuts

 Singapore
4
Modi Strengthens Bilateral Ties with World Leaders at UNGA

Modi Strengthens Bilateral Ties with World Leaders at UNGA

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking the Digital Economy: How Electronic Signatures Drive Trust and Security

Urban vs Rural: Real-Time Indicators in Forecasting Household Welfare During the Pandemic

Understanding Trust in C2C E-Commerce: Key Influencers and Pathways for Future Study

Exploring Soundscapes in Robotic Storytelling: Effects on Engagement and Genre Variation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024