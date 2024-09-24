Atlys Secures $20M Series B Funding To Revolutionize Visa Processing
Atlys, a leading visa processing platform, has raised $20 million in a Series B funding round co-led by Peak XV Partners and Elevation Capital. The funds will fuel the platform's global expansion, enhance product capabilities, and cater to the growing needs of international travellers, especially from India.
Delhi, India – Atlys, a premier visa processing platform, has successfully secured $20 million in a Series B funding round co-led by Peak XV Partners, formerly known as Sequoia Capital India, and Elevation Capital. The funding initiative saw robust participation from existing investors and new ones such as DST Global and Headline.
This financial boost signifies a key milestone in Atlys' rapid growth trajectory, marked by a 20x increase in the past year. The platform has broadened its reach to key global markets, including the US, UAE, and the UK, while also reinforcing its leadership team with top-tier hires in product, engineering, and marketing roles.
The latest infusion of capital will support Atlys' aggressive expansion strategy, enhancing its product and engineering capabilities, entering new markets, and scaling operations globally. The company's primary focus remains on meeting the growing needs of travellers, particularly from India, where international tourism is surging.
