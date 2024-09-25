China's Rare Launch of Intercontinental Ballistic Missile Raises Global Concerns

China successfully launched a rare intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) into the Pacific Ocean on Wednesday, setting off global concerns about its expanding nuclear capabilities. The People's Liberation Army Rocket Force carried out the launch, asserting it was part of an annual routine training exercise, rather than a targeted action.

According to China's defense ministry, the missile launch, which fell into designated sea areas, was communicated to involved nations in advance. However, specific details on the missile's trajectory or final impact area were not disclosed. This exercise aimed to test the weapon's performance and the troops' training levels effectively, achieving its planned objectives, as reported by Xinhua.

The Japan Coast Guard confirmed a navigation warning from China about debris zones in the South China Sea and the Pacific Ocean, although it did not confirm if it was related to the missile launch. Analysts noted China's increasing missile tests, mainly unannounced, as part of its efforts to modernize its nuclear capabilities amid rising global tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)