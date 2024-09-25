Left Menu

GE Aerospace Achieves 2 Million Flight Hours in South Asia, Enhances Engine Flexibility with AI-Driven Maintenance

GE Aerospace's GEnx engines have completed two million flight hours with South Asian airlines. The company is enhancing its engines to operate in extreme conditions and utilizing AI technology for predictive maintenance. Air India plans to add 20 Boeing 787 aircraft powered by these engines, further accelerating their use in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2024 11:27 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 11:27 IST
In a major milestone, GE Aerospace's GEnx commercial aviation engines have clocked two million flight hours with South Asian airlines, according to a senior company official. The company is now focusing on making its engines more flexible to handle extreme conditions, leveraging advanced AI and machine learning technologies for predictive maintenance.

Currently, 90 GEnx engines are powering wide-body Boeing planes for Air India, Vistara, and Biman Bangladesh in South Asia. Air India Group accounted for over 90 percent of the two million flight hours clocked by these engines, stated Mahendra Nair, Group Vice President for Commercial Program at GE Aerospace.

Nair highlighted that globally, GEnx engines have been used for 51 million flight hours. In India, which is one of the fastest-growing civil aviation markets, these engines are set to see increased use as Air India inducts 20 Boeing 787 aircraft, powered by 40 GEnx engines. The AI-enabled Blade Inspection Tool (BIT) is among the technologies aiding in predictive maintenance, ensuring more accurate inspections and improved sustainability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

