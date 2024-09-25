Unistring Tech Solutions: Revolutionizing Drone Detection and Defense

Unistring Tech Solutions, a Hyderabad-based defense R&D firm, is revolutionizing drone detection with its advanced AESA radar system capable of tracking up to 100 targets at once. This technology is pivotal as drones become central to both civilian and military applications.

Founded by former DRDO scientists K Srinivasa Raju and Nagendra Babu Samineni, UTS is committed to indigenizing defense technologies, reducing India's dependence on imports. The company recently secured a significant Rs 43.42 crore contract to supply advanced electronic warfare equipment, a testament to its cutting-edge research and development.

UTS's AESA radar features advanced counter-countermeasures, ensuring reliable performance in contested environments. The radar's AI-based classification algorithms precisely distinguish drones from other objects, making it a critical tool against the rising threat of coordinated UAV attacks. With strong export potential, UTS is poised to strengthen its position in the defense electronics market.

