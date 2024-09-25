Left Menu

Meta Platforms Unveils New AI and AR Innovations at Annual Connect Conference

Meta Platforms announced a slew of new product offerings at its annual Connect conference, including updates to its AI assistant, a new Quest 3S mixed-reality headset, and upcoming augmented-reality glasses. Despite hefty investments and ongoing losses in its AR and metaverse technologies, the company continues to push technological boundaries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2024 23:11 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 23:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Meta Platforms expanded its commitment to artificial intelligence with several new products announced during its annual Connect conference in California. These include updates for its ChatGPT-like chatbot, personalized image injections into Facebook and Instagram feeds, and a new Quest 3S mixed-reality headset. Additionally, Meta plans to preview its first augmented-reality glasses.

Meta also introduced audio upgrades to its digital assistant, Meta AI, which now offers celebrity voice options like Judi Dench and John Cena and responds to voice commands. According to CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Meta AI is used by over 400 million people monthly. The company released new versions of its Llama 3 models, enhancing its multimodal capabilities.

Despite significant investments in augmented reality and metaverse technologies leading to financial losses, Meta remains committed, with plans to internally beta test its AR glasses and eventually release them to consumers by 2027. The company's popular Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses also received updates, boosting their market success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

