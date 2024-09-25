Meta Enhances AR Capabilities and AI-Driven Smart Glasses Amidst Soaring Capital Expenses

Meta Platforms has unveiled significant advancements to its AI assistant, spurring interest in the Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses. Among the new features are the abilities to scan QR codes and stream music from Spotify using voice commands. Later this year, the glasses will support video and real-time language translation.

Kicking off its annual Connect conference, Meta's CEO Mark Zuckerberg revealed that more than 400 million people use Meta AI monthly. New AI models include multimodal and text-only versions, emphasizing Meta's strategy to share its AI models for free use. The company's Reality Labs division reported substantial losses but plans to ship commercial AR glasses by 2027.

Alongside, Meta is launching the Quest 3S headset, phased out older models, and announced declining costs for its Quest 3 device. Despite financial hurdles, Meta is committed to advancing its AI and AR technologies.

(With inputs from agencies.)