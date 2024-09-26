Meta Unveils AR Glasses and AI Upgrades with Ambitious Vision for the Future

Meta Platforms unveiled its first prototype of augmented-reality glasses, Orion, at its annual Connect conference. CEO Mark Zuckerberg highlighted how these glasses bridge the virtual and real worlds, lifting the company's futuristic ambitions as shares rose 2.2%.

The Orion glasses, made from magnesium alloy and powered by custom silicon, feature hand-tracking, voice, and wrist-based neural interfaces. Despite high-tech hurdles and extensive development costs, Meta aims to make the glasses consumer-friendly by 2027. Zuckerberg's vision for AR tech aligns with his 2021 metaverse mission.

Meta introduced several AI enhancements, including new capabilities for the Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses and a fresh entry-level Quest 3S mixed-reality headset. Expanding its AI assistant, Meta AI, the firm continues its aggressive push in both AI and AR markets, amid substantial financial investments.

