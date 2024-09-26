Meta Unveils AR Glasses and AI Upgrades with Ambitious Vision for the Future
Meta Platforms showcased their first working prototype of augmented-reality glasses, Orion, at the annual Connect conference. CEO Mark Zuckerberg emphasized the company's plans to make AR tech mainstream. Despite past hurdles and significant financial losses, Meta aims to commercialize these glasses by 2027 and introduced several AI and product upgrades.
Meta Platforms unveiled its first prototype of augmented-reality glasses, Orion, at its annual Connect conference. CEO Mark Zuckerberg highlighted how these glasses bridge the virtual and real worlds, lifting the company's futuristic ambitions as shares rose 2.2%.
The Orion glasses, made from magnesium alloy and powered by custom silicon, feature hand-tracking, voice, and wrist-based neural interfaces. Despite high-tech hurdles and extensive development costs, Meta aims to make the glasses consumer-friendly by 2027. Zuckerberg's vision for AR tech aligns with his 2021 metaverse mission.
Meta introduced several AI enhancements, including new capabilities for the Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses and a fresh entry-level Quest 3S mixed-reality headset. Expanding its AI assistant, Meta AI, the firm continues its aggressive push in both AI and AR markets, amid substantial financial investments.
