Japan's Self Defense Force Patrols Taiwan Strait Amid Rising Chinese Activity

Japan's Self Defense Force conducted its inaugural patrol of the Taiwan Strait on Wednesday, aiming to send a strong message to China, according to the Yomiuri newspaper citing multiple government sources. The SDF destroyer Sazanami ventured from the East China Sea early Wednesday, spending over 10 hours on the southbound journey to complete the passage.

This mission was carried out alongside naval ships from Australia and New Zealand, as reported by the newspaper. However, an SDF official refrained from commenting on the report.

Tokyo is increasingly concerned about China's military activity around Japan and Taiwan, prompting a comprehensive defense buildup designed to dissuade Chinese territorial ambitions. In a related development, China announced the successful launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile into the Pacific Ocean on Wednesday. Meanwhile, leaders of the 'Quad' group, comprising Australia, India, Japan, and the United States, have recently expanded joint security measures in Asian waters due to shared apprehensions about China's regional influence.

