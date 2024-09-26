Japan's Self Defense Force Patrols Taiwan Strait Amid Rising Chinese Activity
Japan's Self Defense Force made its first patrol of the Taiwan Strait on Wednesday, signaling to China its concerns over increased military activity in the region. The maneuver involved coordination with Australia and New Zealand and comes amid heightened defense measures by Japan. Additionally, China's missile launch into the Pacific and the Quad's joint security efforts highlight growing regional tensions.
Japan's Self Defense Force conducted its inaugural patrol of the Taiwan Strait on Wednesday, aiming to send a strong message to China, according to the Yomiuri newspaper citing multiple government sources. The SDF destroyer Sazanami ventured from the East China Sea early Wednesday, spending over 10 hours on the southbound journey to complete the passage.
This mission was carried out alongside naval ships from Australia and New Zealand, as reported by the newspaper. However, an SDF official refrained from commenting on the report.
Tokyo is increasingly concerned about China's military activity around Japan and Taiwan, prompting a comprehensive defense buildup designed to dissuade Chinese territorial ambitions. In a related development, China announced the successful launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile into the Pacific Ocean on Wednesday. Meanwhile, leaders of the 'Quad' group, comprising Australia, India, Japan, and the United States, have recently expanded joint security measures in Asian waters due to shared apprehensions about China's regional influence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
