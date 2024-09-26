Kstar Unveils Epower-H Three-Phase UPS System with Cutting-Edge IGBT Technology

Kstar, a global leader in power conversion technology, has recently launched the Epower-H, a three-phase transformer-based UPS system. This latest addition to the EPower series aims to boost operational efficiency by leveraging cutting-edge IGBT technology.

With its robust design and user-friendly features, the Epower-H is tailored for demanding industrial environments, addressing key pain points in industries such as manufacturing and transportation. The system ensures robust reliability and high efficiency while being easy to operate and maintain.

Engineered with dual protection mechanisms and advanced DSP chips, the Epower-H offers superior performance and safety. Its design is dustproof and corrosion-resistant, making it suitable for various environments. Additionally, the system can seamlessly integrate with various diesel generators to ensure continuous operation under different conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)