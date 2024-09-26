Left Menu

Kstar Unveils Epower-H Three-Phase UPS System with Cutting-Edge IGBT Technology

Kstar has released the Epower-H, a three-phase transformer-based UPS system that combines the reliability of the EPower series with advanced IGBT technology. Designed for demanding industrial environments, it offers high efficiency, user-friendly features, and robust safety mechanisms. The system promises clean, stable power and advanced monitoring capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shenzhen | Updated: 26-09-2024 11:07 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 11:07 IST
Kstar Unveils Epower-H Three-Phase UPS System with Cutting-Edge IGBT Technology
  • Country:
  • China

Kstar, a global leader in power conversion technology, has recently launched the Epower-H, a three-phase transformer-based UPS system. This latest addition to the EPower series aims to boost operational efficiency by leveraging cutting-edge IGBT technology.

With its robust design and user-friendly features, the Epower-H is tailored for demanding industrial environments, addressing key pain points in industries such as manufacturing and transportation. The system ensures robust reliability and high efficiency while being easy to operate and maintain.

Engineered with dual protection mechanisms and advanced DSP chips, the Epower-H offers superior performance and safety. Its design is dustproof and corrosion-resistant, making it suitable for various environments. Additionally, the system can seamlessly integrate with various diesel generators to ensure continuous operation under different conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Singapore's Population Reaches Record 6.04 Million

Singapore's Population Reaches Record 6.04 Million

 Singapore
2
Man City Faces Major Setback as Rodri Sidelined with Serious Knee Injury

Man City Faces Major Setback as Rodri Sidelined with Serious Knee Injury

 Global
3
Protests Erupt Across U.S. Against Military Aid to Israel Amid Escalating Conflict

Protests Erupt Across U.S. Against Military Aid to Israel Amid Escalating Co...

 Global
4
Russian Forces Storm Vuhledar Amid Intensified Combat in Eastern Ukraine

Russian Forces Storm Vuhledar Amid Intensified Combat in Eastern Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024