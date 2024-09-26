Nvidia-Backed Aarna.ml Secures $6.7M to Boost GPU Cloud Management

Nvidia-backed IT startup Aarna.ml has raised USD 6.7 million (about Rs 56 crore) in a funding round led by LDV Partners, the company said on Thursday.

Aarna.ml onboarded Exfinity Venture Partners as a new investor in the funding round. ''We have raised USD 6.7 million in the latest funding round. The fresh capital will be mainly deployed to accelerate product development for the GPU cloud management use case,'' Aarna.ml co-founder and SVP of Engineering Sriram Rupanagunta said.

San Jose-headquartered Aarna.ml specialises in software technologies for GPU-as-a-service management. The company has over 95 per cent employees in India and its entire product development takes place in the Bengaluru office.

Rupanagunta said the demand for the company's technology is coming from all across the globe with the rise in the development of artificial intelligence-based technologies. ''The funding will provide us runway for 18 months,'' Rupanagunta said.

Exfinity Ventures managing partner Chinnu Senthilkumar said there is huge potential in the company and it will easily get into the next stage of funding in about 18 months.

''We have been investing in the computing landscape for about 10 years in deep tech space. Aarna is a cross-border company with headquarters in the US and product development in India.

''Our investment in Aarna.ml underscores the immense potential and value of Aarna's innovative solutions in the AI Cloud sector. The collaboration aims to drive forward the adoption of multi-tenant GPU instances, ensuring robust and isolated environments for diverse AI workloads,'' Senthilkumar said.

(With inputs from agencies.)