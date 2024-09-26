Ambuja Cements Joins Global Alliance to Accelerate Decarbonization
Ambuja Cements, led by Gautam Adani's Ambuja Group, has joined the Alliance for Industry Decarbonization (AFID) to accelerate the transition to Net Zero by 2050. The company, a leading cement manufacturer, is investing in renewable energy and green initiatives to reduce its carbon footprint in line with the Paris Agreement.
Ambuja Cements, a part of the billionaire Gautam Adani-led Ambuja Group, announced its membership in the global Alliance for Industry Decarbonization (AFID) on Thursday. This alliance aims to speed up the transition to Net Zero emissions, in alignment with the Paris Agreement.
The company, becoming the first cement manufacturer globally to join AFID, has a substantial capacity of 78.9 million tonnes per annum (MTPA), making it the second-largest cement player in India. With its goal set to achieve Net Zero by 2050, Ambuja Cements is already a leader in low-emission cement production.
Mr. Karan Adani, Non-Executive Director of Ambuja Cements, emphasized the significance of joining AFID, highlighting the benefits of leveraging global industry experiences to further their decarbonization efforts. Ambuja Cements has planned a Rs 10,000 crore investment in renewable energy and Waste Heat Recovery System (WHRS) projects, pushing to power 60% of its capacity through green energy by FY2028.
