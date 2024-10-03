Left Menu

Generational Preferences Highlights: Infobip’s Messaging Trends Study

Infobip's research emphasizes the varying communication preferences of different generations during India's festive season. With a personalized approach to consumer interactions, brands can significantly enhance customer loyalty and sales. The data-driven insights aim to help retailers perfect their omnichannel strategies for enhanced consumer engagement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-10-2024 10:22 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 10:22 IST
Generational Preferences Highlights: Infobip’s Messaging Trends Study
  • Country:
  • India

In the midst of India's festive season, a recent study by global communication platform Infobip unveils generational differences in communication preferences with businesses and brands. The research indicates that 86% of consumers expect personalized communications, emphasizing the necessity for a targeted approach from retailers.

Coinciding with a booming shopping period, the insights reveal a strategic opportunity for brands to drive sales and enhance customer loyalty through tailored communication. A 5% increase in customer retention can boost profits by over 25%, highlighting the potential economic impact outlined by Bain & Company.

However, missteps in an omnichannel strategy can lead to lost sales or loyalty. Infobip's report details the nuances of generational preferences, from Boomers' content expectations to Gen Z's demand for personalized engagement. Infobip's Chief Business Officer, Ivan Ostojić, underscores the vital role of conversational engagement in nurturing brand loyalty and outlines a playbook to guide retailers through this intricate landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Speaker Mike Johnson Unveils Policy Agenda for Republican Majority

Speaker Mike Johnson Unveils Policy Agenda for Republican Majority

 United States
2
Historic Dockworkers' Strike Disrupts U.S. Shipping

Historic Dockworkers' Strike Disrupts U.S. Shipping

 Global
3
Biden Hails Israeli Defense Against Ineffective Iranian Missile Attack

Biden Hails Israeli Defense Against Ineffective Iranian Missile Attack

 United States
4
Dollar Gains Amid Middle East Tensions; Market Awaits U.S. Payrolls Data

Dollar Gains Amid Middle East Tensions; Market Awaits U.S. Payrolls Data

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank’s Growing Impact: How Trust and Engagement are Shaping Georgia’s Development

Empowering Uzbekistan’s Digital Future for Persons with Disabilities

Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030: Empowering Women Through Technical and Vocational Training

Bridging the Digital Divide: A Toolkit for Accessible Telehealth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024