Generational Preferences Highlights: Infobip’s Messaging Trends Study

In the midst of India's festive season, a recent study by global communication platform Infobip unveils generational differences in communication preferences with businesses and brands. The research indicates that 86% of consumers expect personalized communications, emphasizing the necessity for a targeted approach from retailers.

Coinciding with a booming shopping period, the insights reveal a strategic opportunity for brands to drive sales and enhance customer loyalty through tailored communication. A 5% increase in customer retention can boost profits by over 25%, highlighting the potential economic impact outlined by Bain & Company.

However, missteps in an omnichannel strategy can lead to lost sales or loyalty. Infobip's report details the nuances of generational preferences, from Boomers' content expectations to Gen Z's demand for personalized engagement. Infobip's Chief Business Officer, Ivan Ostojić, underscores the vital role of conversational engagement in nurturing brand loyalty and outlines a playbook to guide retailers through this intricate landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)