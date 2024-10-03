Quick Heal's AI Revolution: Enhancing Global Cybersecurity Trust

Vishal Salvi, the CEO of Quick Heal Technologies, underscored the critical role of regulations in shaping cybersecurity standards, emphasizing the importance of protecting sensitive data and ensuring accountability. Speaking to PTI, Salvi highlighted the necessity of frameworks in building trust between businesses and consumers.

At the launch of the new AI-based fraud prevention tool, AntiFraud.AI, Salvi stressed the significance of regulations like the Digital Personal Data Protection Act. The AntiFraud.AI solution, available at a special introductory price, offers features like fraud call alerts and dark web monitoring.

The company plans significant market expansion by introducing new solutions and increasing local and overseas presence. Quick Heal, headquartered in Pune, operates in over 70 countries and reported a revenue boost in Q1 FY25. Shares were up in early-day trade on Thursday.

