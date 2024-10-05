Iran's Shadow War: Cyber Hacks and Assassination Tactics

As the United States approaches the conclusion of its presidential campaign, a significant concern looms: Iran's alleged attempts to interfere through hacking and assassination schemes. Tehran is accused of targeting former President Donald Trump's campaign, seizing crucial information and plotting revenge for the 2020 drone strike that killed Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

Hacking is not a new strategy for Iran, dating back to the early 2000s Stuxnet virus which severely disrupted its nuclear ambitions. Tehran has since employed state-linked operations to extend its cyber capabilities, posing threats to expatriates, government officials, and organizations worldwide.

Iran's tactics include phishing schemes to access sensitive U.S. information, highlighting its focus on low-cost, high-reward attacks. Despite facing hacks itself, Iran's persistent cyber efforts and historical patterns of targeting adversaries underline an ongoing threat in the technological and geopolitical arenas.

(With inputs from agencies.)