Nemetschek Partners with ImageGrafix to Transform India's AEC Landscape

Nemetschek Group, a leading global provider of software solutions in the Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) sector, has announced a strategic partnership with ImageGrafix Software Solutions to broaden its business in India.

The collaboration is set to bolster Nemetschek's footprint in India's burgeoning AEC industry, introducing a range of pioneering software solutions designed to enhance efficiency, boost sustainability, and fast-track digital transformation, according to a company statement.

By harnessing ImageGrafix's extensive knowledge of the Indian market, the partnership aims to supply Nemetschek India's comprehensive software suite to AEC professionals across the country, aiding architects, engineers, and construction workers in meeting the mounting demands for digital practices spurred by India's urban expansion.

The alliance will particularly focus on reinforcing Nemetschek's influence in the oil & gas and heavy civil infrastructure domains, where ImageGrafix has a strong presence, with plans to capture a 20% market share within the next two to three years by driving competitive displacement and unlocking new business avenues.

Nirmalya Chatterjee, Country Vice President of Nemetschek Group - Indian Subcontinent, commented that the partnership leverages ImageGrafix's established local expertise and Nemetschek's advanced technological capabilities to develop innovative solutions for specialized sectors such as Oil & Gas, Plant & Processing, and major civil infrastructures.

Founded in 1963 by Georg Nemetschek, the Nemetschek Group employs over 3,800 professionals and is listed on the MDAX and TecDAX. In 2023, the company reported revenues of EUR 851.6 million and an EBITDA of EUR 257.7 million.

