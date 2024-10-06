Left Menu

Uttarakhand Battles Malware: Quick Response Saves Crucial Data

Uttarakhand government websites were restored after a malware attack disrupted services. ITDA Director Nitika Khandelwal confirmed the restoration and no data loss. Chief Minister conducted a high-level review, emphasizing improved data security. The attack affected 11 machines but services, including the CM Helpline, are back online, with security enhancements underway.

Dehradun | Updated: 06-10-2024 21:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand's government websites have been successfully restored following a malware attack on the 'State Data Center' that temporarily disrupted access to major digital portals.

According to Nitika Khandelwal, the ITDA Director, critical sites like 'Apni Sarkar' and 'E-Office' went back online, while key platforms, including the CM Helpline, resumed functions by Saturday.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami convened a high-level meeting assessing the situation, directing all vital online services to be restored by Monday with assurance. Enhancements in data security and disaster recovery are being prioritized to prevent future incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

