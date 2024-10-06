Uttarakhand Battles Malware: Quick Response Saves Crucial Data

Uttarakhand's government websites have been successfully restored following a malware attack on the 'State Data Center' that temporarily disrupted access to major digital portals.

According to Nitika Khandelwal, the ITDA Director, critical sites like 'Apni Sarkar' and 'E-Office' went back online, while key platforms, including the CM Helpline, resumed functions by Saturday.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami convened a high-level meeting assessing the situation, directing all vital online services to be restored by Monday with assurance. Enhancements in data security and disaster recovery are being prioritized to prevent future incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)