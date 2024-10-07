ASEAN's Role in Myanmar Peace Efforts

Thailand's Prime Minister underscores ASEAN's pivotal responsibility in promoting peace in Myanmar, as the 10-nation organization's summit approaches in Laos.

Speaking in Bangkok, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra highlighted Thailand's intention to partner with Malaysia, the upcoming ASEAN chair, to deploy diplomatic efforts for peace.

Shinawatra additionally proposed Thailand's role as a mediator to promote dialogue and resolution in the Myanmar conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)