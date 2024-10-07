ASEAN's Role in Myanmar Peace Efforts
Thailand's Prime Minister emphasizes ASEAN's crucial role in restoring peace in Myanmar. Ahead of ASEAN's summit in Laos, Paetongtarn Shinawatra expressed Thailand's commitment to collaborate with Malaysia to leverage diplomatic channels and offered Thailand's services as a mediator to facilitate dialogues.
Thailand's Prime Minister underscores ASEAN's pivotal responsibility in promoting peace in Myanmar, as the 10-nation organization's summit approaches in Laos.
Speaking in Bangkok, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra highlighted Thailand's intention to partner with Malaysia, the upcoming ASEAN chair, to deploy diplomatic efforts for peace.
Shinawatra additionally proposed Thailand's role as a mediator to promote dialogue and resolution in the Myanmar conflict.
