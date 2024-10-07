Left Menu

ASEAN's Role in Myanmar Peace Efforts

Thailand's Prime Minister emphasizes ASEAN's crucial role in restoring peace in Myanmar. Ahead of ASEAN's summit in Laos, Paetongtarn Shinawatra expressed Thailand's commitment to collaborate with Malaysia to leverage diplomatic channels and offered Thailand's services as a mediator to facilitate dialogues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 07-10-2024 12:20 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 12:20 IST
ASEAN's Role in Myanmar Peace Efforts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Thailand

Thailand's Prime Minister underscores ASEAN's pivotal responsibility in promoting peace in Myanmar, as the 10-nation organization's summit approaches in Laos.

Speaking in Bangkok, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra highlighted Thailand's intention to partner with Malaysia, the upcoming ASEAN chair, to deploy diplomatic efforts for peace.

Shinawatra additionally proposed Thailand's role as a mediator to promote dialogue and resolution in the Myanmar conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

 United States
2
Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

 Global
3
Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the Map

Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the ...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024