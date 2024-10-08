Scientific Milestones: Pioneers Paving the Future of Space and Medicine

Left Menu

This week's science highlights include the Nobel Prize in Medicine awarded to U.S. scientists for the discovery of microRNA, advancements in space exploration with SpaceX's upcoming Falcon 9 launch, and Italy's Spacewear collaborating with Virgin Galactic for astronaut training gear. Spanish rocket maker PLD Space sets ambitions high for human space travel, while Europe's Hera probe readdresses asteroid deflection tactics.

Updated: 08-10-2024
This week's scientific achievements have brought notable advances in both medicine and space exploration. In a landmark decision, the Nobel Prize in Medicine was awarded to U.S. scientists Victor Ambros and Gary Ruvkun for their pivotal discovery of microRNA, which plays a vital role in the development and specialization of cells in multicellular organisms.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration has authorized SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket for a mission to launch the European Space Agency's Hera spacecraft from Florida. Following recent public disagreements with the FAA, Elon Musk's company announced the scheduled launch for Monday at 10:52 a.m. ET.

On the other side of the Atlantic, Italian company Spacewear has entered into a contract with Virgin Galactic to design cutting-edge astronaut training clothing, marking another step forward in commercial space travel. Moreover, Spanish start-up PLD Space aims to expand its capabilities to eventually facilitate human space travel, aiming to compete against industry giants.

