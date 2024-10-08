Scientific Milestones: Pioneers Paving the Future of Space and Medicine

This week's scientific achievements have brought notable advances in both medicine and space exploration. In a landmark decision, the Nobel Prize in Medicine was awarded to U.S. scientists Victor Ambros and Gary Ruvkun for their pivotal discovery of microRNA, which plays a vital role in the development and specialization of cells in multicellular organisms.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration has authorized SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket for a mission to launch the European Space Agency's Hera spacecraft from Florida. Following recent public disagreements with the FAA, Elon Musk's company announced the scheduled launch for Monday at 10:52 a.m. ET.

On the other side of the Atlantic, Italian company Spacewear has entered into a contract with Virgin Galactic to design cutting-edge astronaut training clothing, marking another step forward in commercial space travel. Moreover, Spanish start-up PLD Space aims to expand its capabilities to eventually facilitate human space travel, aiming to compete against industry giants.

(With inputs from agencies.)