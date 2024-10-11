Left Menu

DP World Halts £1 Billion UK Investment Amid P&O Ferries Controversy

DP World suspended a planned £1 billion investment in the UK after government criticism of its subsidiary, P&O Ferries, for its previous mass redundancies. This setback occurs just before Prime Minister Keir Starmer's investment summit, meant to promote growth and stability. The situation underscores tensions between Labour ministers and business entities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-10-2024 22:36 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 22:36 IST
DP World Halts £1 Billion UK Investment Amid P&O Ferries Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Port and logistics giant DP World has temporarily halted its £1 billion investment in the UK following government criticism of P&O Ferries, a key subsidiary, reported Sky News on Friday. This development delivers a significant blow to the UK government ahead of an upcoming investment summit.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer, seeking to use Monday's international investment summit to promote growth and stability, faces challenges due to criticism from key ministers toward P&O Ferries. DP World, a Dubai-based company, is re-evaluating the major investment previously earmarked for announcement at the summit.

Amid government criticisms, especially over P&O Ferries' past mass redundancies, Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner and transport minister Louise Haigh have introduced new seafarers' protections. The opposition Conservative Party argues this dispute highlights a lack of business understanding among Labour ministers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Calls for Middle East De-escalation Amid Ongoing Israeli Conflicts

Kamala Harris Calls for Middle East De-escalation Amid Ongoing Israeli Confl...

 Global
2
Obama Rallies for Kamala Harris: 'Yes, She Can!' in Pennsylvania

Obama Rallies for Kamala Harris: 'Yes, She Can!' in Pennsylvania

 United States
3
Bridging Borders: China and Japan Seek Diplomatic Calm

Bridging Borders: China and Japan Seek Diplomatic Calm

 Global
4
Violence and Leadership: Chilpancingo's Struggle in the Midst of Chaos

Violence and Leadership: Chilpancingo's Struggle in the Midst of Chaos

 Mexico

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024