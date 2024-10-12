FAA Clears SpaceX for Falcon 9 Return to Flight

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) granted approval for SpaceX to resume flights with its Falcon 9 rocket. This came after a comprehensive review of SpaceX's investigation into the mishap that occurred on September 28, when the rocket's second stage malfunctioned post a NASA astronaut mission.

The malfunction resulted in the booster veering into an unapproved area of the Pacific Ocean. Previously, the FAA required SpaceX to conduct thorough investigations into similar issues during Starlink missions in July and August. Now, with the FAA's green light, the Falcon 9 is poised to carry the European Space Agency's Hera spacecraft from Florida.

Concurrently, reports have surfaced that the FAA might soon approve the launch license for the Starship 5 mission. CEO Elon Musk has been vocally critical of the FAA's delays, expressing frustration over the pending launch license, resulting in tensions between SpaceX and the administration.

