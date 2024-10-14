Left Menu

AI's Ethical Pivot: Navigating the Tech Landscape

At the ITUWTSA event, Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia emphasized the need for ethical guidelines and regulatory frameworks in deploying AI and IoT. He highlighted the importance of privacy and bias concerns in making these technologies beneficial. ITU Secretary-General Doreen Bogdan-Martin stressed standards for safe AI deployment.

Updated: 14-10-2024 10:49 IST
Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has highlighted the critical role of ethics in the deployment of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT). Speaking at the ITUWTSA event, he emphasized that regulatory frameworks should not be overlooked to maintain technology as 'a force for good.'

The minister pointed out that AI is transforming how information is stored and processed, offering unmatched agility and precision. However, he cautioned that the digital landscape must be responsibly managed to address privacy and bias, ensuring transparency and ethical guidelines in technology use.

ITU Secretary-General Doreen Bogdan-Martin also spoke about the growing prominence of standards, asserting that they extend beyond technical specifications to play a vital role in innovation and safe technology deployment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

