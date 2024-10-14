AI's Ethical Pivot: Navigating the Tech Landscape

Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has highlighted the critical role of ethics in the deployment of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT). Speaking at the ITUWTSA event, he emphasized that regulatory frameworks should not be overlooked to maintain technology as 'a force for good.'

The minister pointed out that AI is transforming how information is stored and processed, offering unmatched agility and precision. However, he cautioned that the digital landscape must be responsibly managed to address privacy and bias, ensuring transparency and ethical guidelines in technology use.

ITU Secretary-General Doreen Bogdan-Martin also spoke about the growing prominence of standards, asserting that they extend beyond technical specifications to play a vital role in innovation and safe technology deployment.

(With inputs from agencies.)