Global Digital Ethos: Modi's Call for Framework
Prime Minister Narendra Modi urges the international community to develop a global digital framework for ethical technology use. Addressing the International Telecommunication Union, he highlights India's tech advancements, including widespread 5G rollout and increased mobile phone exports. Modi offers India's digital infrastructure experience as a model for global adoption.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2024 12:21 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 12:14 IST
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday made a compelling appeal for the establishment of a global digital framework, emphasizing the importance of ethical guidelines in technology use.
During the inauguration of the International Telecommunication Union and India Mobile Congress, Modi likened the necessity of digital regulations to the aviation industry's comprehensive rules.
Highlighting India's technological strides, he noted the rapid deployment of 5G services and significant growth in mobile phone exports, while offering India's digital success story as a blueprint for the world.
(With inputs from agencies.)
