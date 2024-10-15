Global Digital Ethos: Modi's Call for Framework

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday made a compelling appeal for the establishment of a global digital framework, emphasizing the importance of ethical guidelines in technology use.

During the inauguration of the International Telecommunication Union and India Mobile Congress, Modi likened the necessity of digital regulations to the aviation industry's comprehensive rules.

Highlighting India's technological strides, he noted the rapid deployment of 5G services and significant growth in mobile phone exports, while offering India's digital success story as a blueprint for the world.

(With inputs from agencies.)