AI's Role in India's Vision for 2047: Ambani's Revolutionary Plan

Akash Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Jio, has outlined a comprehensive vision for India's future, emphasizing the transformative power of artificial intelligence (AI). Speaking at the IMC and ITUWTSA 2024 conference, Ambani urged for immediate action in embracing AI to achieve the nation's aspirational goal of a developed India by 2047.

Ambani called on the government to incentivize companies establishing AI and machine learning data centers and highlighted the necessity of retaining Indian users' data within the country. He emphasized AI's potential to revolutionize sectors such as healthcare, education, manufacturing, and agriculture, heralding an era of efficiency and abundance.

With AI developments, Ambani predicted a surge in employment and entrepreneurial opportunities similar to the past technological revolutions. He assured Jio's commitment to democratizing AI access across the nation and stressed the importance of India's position as a global digital leader, showcasing the country's rapid progress in mobile innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)