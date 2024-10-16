Left Menu

India Sets the Pace for Inclusive and Affordable 6G Revolution

Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia emphasized that the development of 6G standards should prioritize inclusivity, affordability, and cybersecurity. Speaking at the India Mobile Congress, he highlighted India's significant potential in technology, noting its large pool of STEM graduates, and called for a collaborative regulatory approach to ensure 6G benefits all.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2024 11:21 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 11:21 IST
At the India Mobile Congress, Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia underlined the need for inclusivity and affordability in shaping 6G standards and regulations. He emphasized that such standards should ensure accessibility for everyone, promising true value for all of humanity.

Addressing the ongoing 6G symposium, Scindia pointed out India's substantial opportunities in the global 6G race, thanks to its exceptional technological and engineering capabilities. As the world transitions to 6G, the Minister spotlighted the country's competitive edge, bolstered by a robust pool of STEM graduates keen to champion AI, IoT, and machine learning initiatives.

Scindia also stressed the necessity of integrating cybersecurity measures to protect citizens engaging with 6G technologies. He envisions India's active participation in setting international regulatory standards, underscoring the nation's pivotal role in shaping an inclusive, secure future for 6G.

(With inputs from agencies.)

