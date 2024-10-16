Pegatron 5G and Flexsol Join Forces for Innovative Make in India 5G Solutions

Pegatron 5G and Flexsol have announced a strategic partnership to deliver an innovative private 5G solution as part of the Make in India initiative. This collaboration is set to meet the growing demand for private 5G deployments across various market sectors.

The partnership will combine Pegatron 5G's network equipment with Flexsol's expertise in smart infrastructure which includes smart poles and cabinets. According to David Hoelscher, VP of Business Development at Pegatron 5G, the collaboration is poised to roll out solutions across sectors such as mining, smart cities, and educational campuses.

Flexsol's founder, S. Radhakrishnan, expressed enthusiasm for future collaborations, highlighting potential areas like Edge computing and smart city infrastructure. With more than two decades of experience, Flexsol's diverse offerings complement Pegatron 5G's advanced technological solutions globally. The drive towards a Make in India vision underlines the long-term commitment of both companies to technological advancement.

(With inputs from agencies.)