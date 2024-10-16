Left Menu

Elon Musk Applauds India's Administrative Approach to Satellite Spectrum Allocation

Elon Musk, the tech billionaire, praised Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia for opting not to auction satellite spectrum, favoring administrative allocation instead. This contrasts with Indian tycoons Mukesh Ambani and Sunil Bharti Mittal's advocacy for auctions, highlighting a clash over spectrum allocation methodologies in India.

Updated: 16-10-2024 18:29 IST
Elon Musk, the renowned tech billionaire, expressed gratitude towards Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia for favoring administrative allocation over auctions for satellite spectrum. In a recent post on X, Musk conveyed his enthusiasm for serving India's population via Starlink. This stance has led to a noteworthy divergence in opinion compared to Indian tycoons Mukesh Ambani and Sunil Bharti Mittal.

The spectrum allocation debate has drawn attention, with Ambani's Jio advocating for spectrum auctions to ensure a fair playing field for terrestrial networks. Meanwhile, Musk's Starlink supports administrative licensing aligned with international practices. Telecom Minister Scindia confirmed this approach, placing satellite spectrum allocation within a regulatory framework.

As the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) continues consultations on spectrum allocation norms, industry stakeholders await the final recommendations. This decision could reshape India's communication landscape, underscoring the global trend of administrative allocation over traditional auction methods.

(With inputs from agencies.)

