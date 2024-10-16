Left Menu

Scindia Urges Telecom Leaders to Prioritize Industry Transformation

Union Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has urged telecom industry leaders to focus on nine key areas, including connectivity for all, over the next six months, aiming to enhance overall telecom infrastructure and security.

Updated: 16-10-2024 20:44 IST
In a significant move, Union Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has called on telecom industry leaders to prioritize nine crucial areas, focusing on enhancing accessibility and security across the sector within the next six months.

At a high-profile meeting during the India Mobile Congress, Scindia interacted with key figures from major telecom companies such as Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio, and Vodafone Idea, among others, to discuss the strategic objectives.

Despite the comprehensive agenda set by the minister, the gathering notably refrained from addressing the ongoing issues related to adjusted gross revenue burdens or the satellite spectrum allocation process, leaving some industry concerns unspoken.

(With inputs from agencies.)

