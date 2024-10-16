ASEAN-India Dialogue Strengthens Cyber Security Ties
The ASEAN-India Track 1 Cyber Policy Dialogue in Singapore fostered discussions on cyber threats and national cyber policies. Co-chaired by representatives from India and the Philippines, the dialogue aimed at enhancing cooperation, capacity building, and implementing the ASEAN-India Digital Transformation statement.
The recent ASEAN-India Track 1 Cyber Policy Dialogue held in Singapore served as a crucial platform for discussing cyber threats, in the backdrop of a rising focus on digital security. Attended by high-ranking officials from both sides, the dialogue addressed pertinent concerns in the ICT domain.
Chaired by India's Joint Secretary in the Cyber Diplomacy Division, Amit A Shukla, and the Philippines' Undersecretary for Infrastructure Management, Jeffrey Ian Dy, the dialogue explored new avenues for partnership. This initiative follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement at the ASEAN-India Summit in Lao PDR, marking an important step in fulfilling joint digital transformation objectives.
The meeting highlighted the importance of building robust cyber policies and capacity through collaborative training. It was instrumental in further strengthening the ASEAN-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, which aims to tackle contemporary digital challenges.
