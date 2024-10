XTransfer Revolutionizes Cross-Border Trade with New Payment Innovation

The Canton Fair, China's largest trade event, kicked off its 136th event, featuring an expansive exhibition space of 1.55 million square meters and participation from over 30,000 companies.

A notable exhibitor, XTransfer, debuted its XTransfer to XTransfer (X2X) payment solution during the fair, proposing a transformative shift in cross-border trade transaction dynamics.

Aimed primarily at empowering SMEs in international trade, the X2X innovation promises real-time, zero-fee transactions across regions, offering unprecedented payment efficiency and streamlining the global trade settlement process.

