Transforming India's Telecom Landscape: TechPhosis and Pegatron 5G Lead the Way
TechPhosis has partnered with Pegatron 5G to develop advanced 5G/6G research labs in India. This collaboration aims to provide students and researchers with state-of-the-art technologies, democratizing 5G development and enabling greater academic and industrial innovation through cost-effective and robust solutions.
TechPhosis, a leader in communication solutions, has joined forces with Pegatron 5G to establish cutting-edge 5G/6G research labs in India. This initiative is set to revolutionize academic research, equipping Indian institutions with world-class infrastructure.
The partnership will see TechPhosis supplying 5G software, including the 5G RAN and Core, integrated with open-source technology. Meanwhile, Pegatron 5G commits to providing IP50 indoor radio hardware, manufacturing it within India.
Speaking on this partnership, TechPhosis CEO Mr. Ritesh Aggarwal expressed his enthusiasm for India's bright future as a communication superpower, anticipating significant employment opportunities. Pegatron's AVP, Mr. Jayant Moghe, reinforced the company's dedication to supporting India's telecommunication ambitions with their superior hardware solutions.
