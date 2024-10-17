Ofcom's New Guidelines: Safeguarding Social Media
Ofcom announces its inaugural guidance for social media platforms to assess the risk of illegal content, set to be published in December. Companies must disclose their risk assessments by March 31. This move aligns with the Online Safety Bill's regulations to enhance online safety measures.
Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 17-10-2024 15:19 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 15:19 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
On Thursday, Britain's media regulator Ofcom announced its inaugural guidance for social media companies to assess the risk of illegal content, scheduled for December release.
Aligned with the Online Safety Bill, Ofcom expects companies to disclose their risk assessments by March 31 next year.
This guidance marks a crucial step in enhancing online safety and regulatory compliance for social media platforms across the UK.
(With inputs from agencies.)
