Left Menu

Ofcom's New Guidelines: Safeguarding Social Media

Ofcom announces its inaugural guidance for social media platforms to assess the risk of illegal content, set to be published in December. Companies must disclose their risk assessments by March 31. This move aligns with the Online Safety Bill's regulations to enhance online safety measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 17-10-2024 15:19 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 15:19 IST
Ofcom's New Guidelines: Safeguarding Social Media
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

On Thursday, Britain's media regulator Ofcom announced its inaugural guidance for social media companies to assess the risk of illegal content, scheduled for December release.

Aligned with the Online Safety Bill, Ofcom expects companies to disclose their risk assessments by March 31 next year.

This guidance marks a crucial step in enhancing online safety and regulatory compliance for social media platforms across the UK.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024