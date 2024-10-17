SuperUs: Leading the Charge in Sustainable Display Innovation

Venture Catalysts, India's premier incubation and acceleration platform, has taken the lead in a pivotal pre-seed funding round for SuperUs, an emerging tech OEM reshaping display technology. This milestone investment is set to bolster SuperUs's ambition of becoming the global frontrunner in dynamic, sustainable, and localized display solutions.

The funding round includes participation from prominent investors such as ZNL Growth Fund Scheme I, Pravaha Creations Pvt Ltd, Singhvi Heritage LLP, and Pranjal Corporate Services Pvt Ltd. Founded by Ali Hussain Cochin and Pravesh Kanther, SuperUs has rapidly emerged as a tech industry leader, providing advanced display technologies to sectors like retail, healthcare, and smart cities.

SuperUs's innovative products, such as ePaper displays and Electronic Shelf Labels, are designed to enhance connectivity and information management. With manufacturing committed to India's 'Make in India' initiative, SuperUs is well-positioned to shape the future of global display technology through scalable, environmentally friendly solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)