Left Menu

SuperUs: Leading the Charge in Sustainable Display Innovation

Venture Catalysts announced its investment in SuperUs, a tech OEM that's transforming display technologies with sustainable solutions. Founded by Ali Hussain Cochin and Pravesh Kanther, SuperUs specializes in diverse industries. The funding supports their growth, aligning with India's 'Make in India' initiative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-10-2024 17:40 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 17:40 IST
SuperUs: Leading the Charge in Sustainable Display Innovation
  • Country:
  • India

Venture Catalysts, India's premier incubation and acceleration platform, has taken the lead in a pivotal pre-seed funding round for SuperUs, an emerging tech OEM reshaping display technology. This milestone investment is set to bolster SuperUs's ambition of becoming the global frontrunner in dynamic, sustainable, and localized display solutions.

The funding round includes participation from prominent investors such as ZNL Growth Fund Scheme I, Pravaha Creations Pvt Ltd, Singhvi Heritage LLP, and Pranjal Corporate Services Pvt Ltd. Founded by Ali Hussain Cochin and Pravesh Kanther, SuperUs has rapidly emerged as a tech industry leader, providing advanced display technologies to sectors like retail, healthcare, and smart cities.

SuperUs's innovative products, such as ePaper displays and Electronic Shelf Labels, are designed to enhance connectivity and information management. With manufacturing committed to India's 'Make in India' initiative, SuperUs is well-positioned to shape the future of global display technology through scalable, environmentally friendly solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024