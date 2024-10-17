Infosys Growth Momentum Continues: Q2 Results Show Strong Performance

Infosys Ltd, renowned for its prowess in digital services, delivered notable growth in its second quarter, reporting revenues amounting to $4,894 million. This marks a 3.1% increase from the previous quarter, demonstrating robust year-on-year growth of 3.3% in constant currency.

The company's operating margin held steady at 21.1%, while free cash flow saw a substantial increase of 25.2% year-over-year, reaching $839 million. Notably, Infosys secured large deal wins with a total value of $2.4 billion, 41% of which were net new engagements.

Commenting on the results, CEO Salil Parekh cited the company's market-leading capabilities in cloud and AI as key drivers for client preference. The interim dividend announced stands at ₹21 per share, up by 16.7% from the prior year.

