Futuristic Foiling Crafts: Hydrogen-Powered Innovations at America's Cup
Futuristic foiling crafts, designed by New Zealand's America's Cup team, have made waves in Barcelona. These hydrogen-powered boats offer emission-free rides above water and feature advanced automation. The Chase Zero, able to reach 30-35 knots, suggests potential for future commercial use amid a shift from diesel and petrol.
In a unique showcase at Barcelona's Americas Cup, six futuristic vessels have been silently gliding over the waves, catching the attention of onlookers.
Developed by New Zealand's America's Cup team, these sleek, foiling machines resemble oversized sports cars and operate using green hydrogen, emitting only fresh water. As the Chase Zero 'takes off,' it offers a smoother ride and elevated views, thanks to an automated flight control system.
Experts believe these hydrogen-powered boats, with their minimal environmental footprint and design rooted in America's Cup technology, could pave the way for more sustainable, commercial sea travel.
