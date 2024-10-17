Futuristic Foiling Crafts: Hydrogen-Powered Innovations at America's Cup

In a unique showcase at Barcelona's Americas Cup, six futuristic vessels have been silently gliding over the waves, catching the attention of onlookers.

Developed by New Zealand's America's Cup team, these sleek, foiling machines resemble oversized sports cars and operate using green hydrogen, emitting only fresh water. As the Chase Zero 'takes off,' it offers a smoother ride and elevated views, thanks to an automated flight control system.

Experts believe these hydrogen-powered boats, with their minimal environmental footprint and design rooted in America's Cup technology, could pave the way for more sustainable, commercial sea travel.

(With inputs from agencies.)