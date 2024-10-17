India's Telecom Transformation: Building Guardrails for 5G and Beyond

Union Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has called for strengthened safety measures as the nation progresses in telecom technology. Speaking at the India Mobile Congress 2024, Scindia urged agencies like the World Telecommunications Standardisation Assembly (WTSA) and 3GPP to prevent technology misuse.

India's telecom sector is experiencing rapid advancement, with over 4.5 lakh 5G sites set up in just 21 months, resulting in approximately 17 crore 5G users. The event also marked a significant moment as India hosts WTSA, influencing the shape of future 6G technology.

Highlighting the economic impact, Scindia noted that the content creator economy, currently valued at USD 30 billion, could balloon to USD 480 billion by 2030-2035. He emphasized India's evolving role in technology and content creation, advocating for both infrastructural advancements and regulatory frameworks.

(With inputs from agencies.)