Calls for Regulation of OTT Platforms in India

Government and telecom industry in India emphasize the need to regulate the entry and exit of data and entities, including over-the-top (OTT) platforms to enhance cyber security. Following PM Narendra Modi's global cyber security call at the India Mobile Congress, COAI's Director presses for comprehensive regulations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-10-2024 21:39 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 21:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government is urged to tighten control over data flow within its telecom networks, including those by over-the-top (OTT) platforms, a senior official from the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) stated on Thursday.

This call comes in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal for a robust cyber security framework at the India Mobile Congress. COAI Director General SP Kochhar backed this call, urging for government-led standards that the industry could support unequivocally.

Highlighting the regulatory gap regarding telecom and OTT technologies, Kochhar emphasized the necessity of comprehensive rules to protect citizens, addressing the unchecked rise in fraudulent activities originating from OTT applications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

