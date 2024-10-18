Left Menu

China's Overproduction: A Global Economic Strategy

China is reportedly overproducing goods to dominate global markets, according to White House official Daleep Singh. The oversupply, notably in sectors like electric vehicles, has created geopolitical leverage. The U.S. and other countries view this overcapacity as a threat to their own industries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-10-2024 02:18 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 02:18 IST
China's Overproduction: A Global Economic Strategy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China is producing far more goods than its domestic market requires, aiming to assert dominance in global markets, according to White House official Daleep Singh. Speaking at an event hosted by the Alliance for American Manufacturing, Singh highlighted China's increasing market power as a significant point of concern for economic and geopolitical stability.

The complicated relations between Beijing and Washington have worsened over various issues, including trade tariffs, the origins of COVID-19, human rights, intellectual property, and Taiwan. Singh presented data showing China's overcapacity relative to projected global demand, particularly in sectors such as electric vehicles, batteries, and semiconductors, despite Chinese companies reportedly suffering persistent financial losses.

Singh noted that China's subsidies are growing at an unprecedented pace, pointing out their strategic intent to dominate key industries intertwined with military influence. More countries are beginning to recognize China's increasing industrial overcapacity as a significant problem, a sentiment echoed by Washington. U.S. officials suggest that creative measures, perhaps beyond tariffs, may be required to protect its industries from China's aggressive production strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

 Global
2
Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

 China
3
Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

 Global
4
Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024