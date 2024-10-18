Left Menu

BRICS Ascends: A New Era of Global Economic Growth

The BRICS group, led by Russian President Vladimir Putin, is set to drive global economic growth by counterbalancing Western influence. The upcoming summit in Kazan includes new members like Egypt and Iran, highlighting BRICS' expanding influence and push for economic sovereignty and changes in the global financial system.

Updated: 18-10-2024 15:09 IST
The BRICS group, comprising emerging economies, is poised to generate significant global economic growth, according to Russian President Vladimir Putin. This prediction is bolstered by the relative rapid development of BRICS nations compared to Western countries.

Ahead of the summit in Kazan, scheduled for Oct. 22-24, Putin emphasized BRICS' role as a powerhouse in global politics and trade. The organization, recently expanded to include countries such as Egypt and Iran, aims to serve as a formidable counterbalance to Western dominance, particularly in the economic sphere.

Moscow's stance, strengthened by confirmations of attendance from leaders of China, India, and the UAE, seeks to demonstrate that Western efforts to isolate Russia, amid the Ukraine conflict, have not succeeded. The discussions will likely focus on reforming the global financial system and diminishing the USD's dominance.

