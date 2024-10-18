The BRICS group, comprising emerging economies, is poised to generate significant global economic growth, according to Russian President Vladimir Putin. This prediction is bolstered by the relative rapid development of BRICS nations compared to Western countries.

Ahead of the summit in Kazan, scheduled for Oct. 22-24, Putin emphasized BRICS' role as a powerhouse in global politics and trade. The organization, recently expanded to include countries such as Egypt and Iran, aims to serve as a formidable counterbalance to Western dominance, particularly in the economic sphere.

Moscow's stance, strengthened by confirmations of attendance from leaders of China, India, and the UAE, seeks to demonstrate that Western efforts to isolate Russia, amid the Ukraine conflict, have not succeeded. The discussions will likely focus on reforming the global financial system and diminishing the USD's dominance.

